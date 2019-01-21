Up to 500 ambulance staff on strike in row over rights and union membership

Up to 500 ambulance service staff commenced a work stoppage at 7am on Tuesday in a dispute over trade union representation rights and the deduction of union subscriptions at source.

The strike by members of the National Ambulance Service Representative Association (Nasra) runs from 7am until 5pm. Members of Nasra will only deal with calls in relation to life-threatening and potentially life-threatening cases during the planned stoppage. The Government will deploy Defence Forces ambulances and personnel to provide services for patients during Tuesday’s strike.

Nasra is a branch of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA). However, the PNA has said the HSE has refused to recognises it as a representative body for members in the National Ambulance Service.

The general secretary of the PNA, Peter Hughes, said the HSE was not permitting ambulance staff to be represented by the union of their choice. He warned that if the dispute was not resolved there could be further strikes in the weeks ahead.

A Defence Forces spokesman said on Monday that on foot of a request from civil authorities “Óglaigh na hÉireann will provide cover to the National Ambulance Service during the industrial action tomorrow through the provision of Defence Forces advanced paramedics, paramedics and ambulances”.

He said Defence Forces’ ambulances and crew would be be based in the eastern and southern regions as requested by the National Ambulance Service.

The HSE said the National Ambulance Service recognised the trade unions Siptu, Unite and Fórsa as representatives for its staff. It said that in particular Siptu was the recognised trade union for frontline personnel.

“Recognition of other associations or unions would undermine the positive engagement that exists and would impair good industrial relations in the National Ambulance Service.

Agreements

“The principle of engaging only with recognised trade unions has been acknowledged previously by the Labour Court in a dispute involving the PNA and a different public-sector employer. With this in mind, National Ambulance Service will stand by the agreements that it has made with recognised unions and will not undermine those agreements by engaging with other associations or unions.”

The HSE said that the National Ambulance Service had put in place detailed contingency plans for the duration of the strike on Tuesday. It said Siptu expected most of its members to work as normal, and that the PNA had confirmed it would not be calling upon members of other unions to participate in the strike.

The HSE also said managers who were qualified paramedics would be carrying out frontline duties.“The Department of Defence has made a number of crewed ambulances available for tomorrow.” It said the PNA had confirmed that emergency cover would be provided where necessary.

A spokesman for the PNA said pickets would be placed at ambulance depots across the country from 7am. The union was expecting strong support for the industrial action in Dublin, Cork, Galway, the northwest and the southeast.

It said it again urged the HSE to enter into talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

It is understood that two teams of Defence Force members will be deployed in Cork on Tuesday, with others operating from Dublin and the Curragh.