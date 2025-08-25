Woman (90s) dies in Cork road crash

The road remains closed to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. File photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A woman in her 90s has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Cork on Monday.

The collision occurred in the Dunkettle/Ballinglanna area of Glanmire at about 1.50pm.

The driver, a woman in her 90s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage who were travelling in the area between 1.30pm and 2.10pm on Monday are asked to share this with investigating gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing.