Ex-Cork camogie captain Ashling Thompson charged with assault

Three time All-Ireland medal winner and former Cork camogie captain, Ashling Thompson (28) has been charged with assaulting two young women at a night club in Cork last year.

Ms Thomson of Shinnagh, Newtwoshandrum, Charleville, Co Cork appeared at Cork District Court on Monday charged with two counts of common assault and one count of assault causing harm.

The State alleged Ms Thompson assaulted Aoife O’Flaherty at Secret Garden at Rearden’s on Washington St in Cork, contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Ms Thompson was also charged with common assault contrary to Section 2 of the Fatal Offences Against the Person Act against Jennifer Coakley at the same location on the same date.

And she was also charged with a third more serious charge of assault causing harm to Ms Coakley contrary to Section 3 of the Offences Against the Person Act on the same location on the same date.

Sgt Gearoid Davis said gardaí were unable to obtain medical records in relation to the Section 3 assault causing harm charge and he asked for the court to strike it out.

Judge Olann Kelleher granted the application but defence solicitor, Eddie Burke applied to have the Section 3 assault causing harm charge dismissed, which means it cannot be re-entered by the State.

The judge agreed and he remanded Ms Thompson to appear again on February on February 18th on the two common assault charges in relation to Ms O’Flaherty and Ms Coakley.

Ms Thompson, who captained Cork to win the O’Duffy Cup in 2015, has also won two All-Star awards while she also won three All-Ireland club medals with her local club in North Cork, Milford.