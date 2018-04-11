Up to 14,000 carers to get free GP care under initiative

The Government has approved legislation to provide more than 14,000 carers with free GP care.

The Department of Health said the measures would come into effect this year, subject to the drafting and enactment of the necessary legislation.

The department said it would now draft the general scheme/heads of a Bill to provide in law for eligibility for GP services without charge to be extended to all those in receipt of Carer’s Allowance or Carer’s Benefit.

The measure, which was announced previously, was signed off by members of Cabinet at their meeting on Wednesday.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said the Government recognised the need for further supports for those caring for the most vulnerable in society. I’m very happy to say that when implemented, this measure will enable people who are in receipt of full, or half-rate, Carer’s Allowance or Carer’s Benefit to qualify automatically for GP care without fees.

“I’ve heard first-hand about the pressure that many people are under as they care for their loved ones, and I believe it is important to recognise their commitment and support them. Carers willingly give up a great deal to provide care to family members and others, and I hope that this concrete support from the State for their mental and physical wellbeing will help alleviate some of the strain.”

Minister for Disabilities Finian McGrath said many thousands of families and other unpaid carers countrywide were providing extensive ongoing care for people with physical or intellectual disabilities, in many cases on a 24/7 basis.

When implemented, the measure will provide carers with free access to a GP though they will still have to pay for medicines.