Dublin man appeals for information on partner missing in India

A Dublin man has been searching for his partner for the last month after she went missing while in India with her sister.

Liga Skromane (33), originally from Latvia, had been living in Ireland for about five years.

Last month, while on a trip to an alternative health centre in south India, she went missing from Kovalam beach, in the southern state of Kerala.

Andrew Jordan (42), from Swords, appealed to the Indian community living in Ireland to share Liga’s picture on social media and with friends living in India.

“I want to get her story out among the Indian community in Ireland. The important thing is to get her face into every WhatsApp group in India,” he said.

Two days after she went missing from the health centre, Mr Jordan flew to India to help search for her. Liga had travelled to India in February with her sister Ilze Skromane, who lives in Co Cork.

The pair had travelled to the health centre to help treat mental health issues Liga was experiencing, Mr Jordan explained.

Small amount of money

On the day she went missing, March 14th, Liga had taken a rickshaw to Kovalam beach, according to the last known sightings of her. She had only a small amount of money on her person, Mr Jordan said.

Ilze Skromane and Mr Jordan put up missing person posters around the area where she was last seen, and contacted local police, media and the Irish consulate.

Mr Jordan has briefly returned to Ireland to try to raise awareness of the case in the Irish media, and to push the issue with Indian diplomatic officials in Dublin.

Andrew and Liga met at a festival in Cork about five years ago, where Mr Jordan said he “fell in love with her straight away”.

“She is a delicate, sensitive and artistic person. She is very loyal, she would do anything for her friends and family,” Mr Jordan said.

Mr Jordan works in an ecology centre in Co Meath, while Liga had waited on tables in a hotel in Swords up until recently.

A spokesman at the local police station in Kovalam said investigating officers had “no clue” as to the whereabouts of Ms Skromane, but that the search was ongoing.