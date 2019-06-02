Two young men killed in separate crashes in Tipperary and Kerry

Two young men have been killed in separate road collisions in Co Tipperary and Co Kerry on Sunday morning.

In Co Tipperary a man in his twenties died and two other young men were injured when the 4x4 vehicle they were travelling in left the road at Dundrum at around 5am.

The injured men have been taken to hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

It is understood the car left the road and crashed into an embankment.

In Co Kerry a male cyclist in his thirties when he was struck and killed by a car while cycling on the Gap of Dunloe Road near Beaufort at 8am.

A map showing the location of the crash in Co Tipperary on Sunday morning.

The road is closed while forensic collision investigators examine the scene and local diversions are in place.

The deaths bring to 67 the number of people killed so far this year on the roads, 11 more than compared to the same date last year.