Man seriously hurt after being ‘deliberately’ hit by car in Dundalk

A man in his thirties has been seriously injured after he was deliberately struck by a car in Dundalk, Co Louth, according to gardaí.

The man was hit by a Silver Ford Focus that failed to stop shortly before 10am on Saturday at Barrack St in the town.

The man was seriously injured and has been taken to Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

In a statement gardaí said they are looking for a Silver Ford Focus with the registration 99-D-25111. Gardaí said they were treating the incident as “a deliberate act of endangerment”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station 0429388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.