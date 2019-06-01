Truck and coach carrying 20 passengers collide on Naas road

Gardaí are appealing for information following a crash that occurred on the N7, southbound (opposite Green Isle Hotel) Naas Road on Thursday evening.

At about 5.30pm an articulated lorry and a coach (carrying at least 20 passengers) collided on the Naas Road. The male driver (50 years) of the lorry sustained serious injury and was removed to Tallaght Hospital. His condition is now described as non life threatening. The male driver (48 years) of the coach and some of his passengers received minor injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, anyone who was travelling on the N7 at the time of the collision or prior to it, that can assist with any information. They particularly are appealing to motorists with dash cam footage of the incident to make it available to them.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information to contact Clondalkin Garda Station 01- 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.