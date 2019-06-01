Man in 40s shot and injured in Mulhuddart area of Dublin

A man has been shot and injured in the Mulhuddart area of west Dublin on Saturday evening.

Gardaí are at the scene of a shooting on Blakestown Road which was carried out at approximately 5.20pm.

A male in his 40s has been taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, the Garda said in a statement.

More details to follow...