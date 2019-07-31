Two rescued from campervan roof in Co Kerry

Two people were rescued early this morning in Co Kerry after they were forced to climb on top of their campervan when it was cut off by the rising tide.

It is believed the pair had been parked for the night near the shoreline on Carrig Island in the Shannon Estuary close to Ballylongford. They were cut off by the incoming tide. High tide at nearby Tarbert Island was around 5.39am.

The alarm was raised at around 4.45pm when the National Ambulance Service received a report of people in difficulty at Carrig Island.

The Irish Coast Guard marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry was also alerted, and watch officers there mounted a rescue operation.

An ambulance and two units of the fire brigade from Listowel in Kerry were first to arrive at the scene.

The Ballybunion unit of the Irish Coast Guard, the Shannon-based search-and-rescue helicopter and the Kilrush (Clare) RNLI lifeboat were also tasked to the incident.

Fire service personnel managed to reach the stranded pair and take them safely ashore while the Kilrush lifeboat monitored the operation.

The two people were assessed at the scene, but it is understood they did not require hospitalisation.