Two pedestrians die on Irish roads in last 24 hours

Two pedestrians have been killed on Irish roads in the past 24 hours.

A 62-year-old male pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a car in Co Longford and another 46-year-old male pedestrian died following a collision in Armagh.

Gardaí in Granard, Co Longford, are investigating the crash that occurred at Cleenrath, Aughnacliffe, on Wednesday evening at approximately 7pm.

The body of the pedestrian who was killed has been removed to Tullamore Hospital for a post mortem examination. The 44-year-old woman who was driving the car involved in the collision was uninjured, gardaí said.

Gardaí in Granard are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them on 043 - 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile the pedestrian who died following the collision at the Moy Road area of Armagh on Thursday morning has been named as Terence Fox. He was from the Armagh area.

Police said it was reported shortly before 5:15am that a pedestrian had been struck by a car in the area. The man died as a result of his injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 447 27/12/18.”