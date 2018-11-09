Tributes paid following death of auctioneer Denis Drum

Tributes have been paid to Malahide-based auctioneer Denis Drum, who died on Wednesday.

Mr Drum was a well-known figure on the Irish auction scene, which he worked in for 40 years before he became ill a few years ago.

He is survived by his wife Mary, his children Joanne, Conor, Erica and Denise, and grandchildren Ciara and Fiona.

Managing director of Adam’s auctioneers James O’Halloran said Mr Drum was an “incredibly hard worker and a great friend”.

“He was a marvellous person to be around as he was so knowledgeable about antiques and the auction sector,” he said.

“We always kept an eye on each other’s work over the years – it was a healthy, friendly rivalry,” he said.

Mr O’Halloran said Mr Drum was mostly associated with house content sales in Howth, Clontarf and Malahide.

“He was an incredibly hard worker who had a small sales room and he would do a lot of the work himself. He would go out to the houses, catalogue items, set up rooms and sell the items. He was very professional and had a great reputation,” he said.

Mr O’Halloran said both of them were involved in the Irish Auctioneers and Valuers Institute (IAVI) and they used to take part in antiques roadshows for charity.

“He loved to impart his depth of knowledge about antiques and especially pottery,” he said.

A requiem Mass for Mr Drum will take place at 10am on Saturday, at St Fintan’s church, Sutton, with a funeral thereafter at Glasnevin Crematorium.