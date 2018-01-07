Tributes paid after death of Bray soccer player (12)

Tributes have been paid to a young Co Wicklow soccer player who has died in hospital after falling ill suddenly.

Aaron O’Kelly (12) played in goal for the Bray-based Ardmore Rovers club and was recently honoured as their player of the year.

Aaron fell ill at his home in Bray on Saturday and was taken to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, where he was later pronounced dead.

In a statement, Ardmore Rovers said it was greatly saddened by the death of the youngster, who had helped the club to win the Dublin District Schoolboys League before Christmas.

“Aaron O’Kelly epitomised the spirit of the club and was a very popular and friendly figure in his team,” the club said.

“His dad, Paul has managed Aaron’s team for several years and is a valued member of our club.

“Ardmore Rovers would like to send their condolences to members of the O’Kelly family at this very sad time.”

His passing has left the family distraught and has come as a great shock to the local community.

Cllr Michael O’Connor offered his condolences to the family and said people living in the Bray area were shocked at the news.

“It’s an absolute tragedy and heartbreaking for the poor family. Out thoughts and prayers are with the family and his friends. It’s such a young age and for that to happen is simply heartbreaking,” he said.

Gardaí in Bray are treating his death as a tragedy.

*This article was ammended on Sunday, January 7th.