Man (30s) killed in Offaly single-vehicle crash

A man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident at Ballina Cross, Annaharvey, in Tullamore at about 11.50pm on Monday.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a man aged in his 30s, was fatally injured.

The body was removed to the mortuary at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, for a postmortem.

The R420 between Geashill and Cloncollig roundabout in Tullamore has been closed, and diversions are in place.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the area between about 11.40pm and midnight are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Elsewhere, a 19-year-old cyclist who was injured in a collision in Clondalkin, Dublin, died at Beaumont Hospital on Monday. The man was struck by a car on Fonthill Road South at about 11.40pm on Sunday, July 27th.

The coroner has been notified, and a postmortem will be carried out.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident.

Road users who may have relevant camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station at 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.