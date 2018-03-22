Tipperary man charged with targeting and theft from bank customer in Cork

A teenager has been charged as part of a Garda investigation into the targeting of bank customers who withdrew substantial sums of cash from branches around Munster.

Wesley Maughan (18) faced three offences when he appeared before Cashel District Court in Co Tipperary on Thursday morning.

Mr Maughan of Coolnagarra, Burncourt, Cahir, Co Tipperary was charged with the theft of €3,000 in cash and a Michael Kors handbag valued at €290 from a woman at the Lidl Car Park at Bishopstown in Cork on January 18th, 2018.

Mr Maughan was also charged with criminal damage of a vehicle belonging to the woman on the same date.

Det Garda Gary Duggan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr Maughan made no reply to any of the three charges when they were put to him after caution.

He said gardaí were not objecting to bail once certain conditions were attached, including that Mr Mauaghan sign on daily at Cahir Garda station.

Judge Terence Finn remanded Mr Maughan on bail to appear at Cork District Court on April 4th.