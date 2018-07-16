Three men rob Co Limerick bookmakers

A Garda manhunt is under way for three men who robbed a bookmakers in Co Limerick on Sunday.

The three raiders, who were armed with two axes and a suspected firearm, threatened staff during the robbery in Patrickswell village, gardaí said, although no staff were injured.

A Garda spokesman said: “The incident occurred at approximately 6.30pm when three masked males entered the premises with a suspected firearm and two axes, they threatened staff and demanded money.

“They left with a sum of cash and were observed fleeing the scene in a dark blue car believed to be an Audi A3 partial reg 141 G.”

Anyone with information or who may have seen this car is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on (061) 214340.