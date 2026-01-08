A celebration of women: More than 120 events in Dublin for St Brigid’s festival

Baskets and St Brigid's crosses made out of willow by Tom Delaney at his workshop in Co Mayo. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

Dublin is gearing up for its fifth St Brigid’s bank holiday celebrations, with Dublin City Council describing it as its “most ambitious programme yet”.

Featuring more than 120 events spread across the capital, the four-day festival places an emphasis on celebrating the contribution of women to Irish culture and society.

Founded in 2022 by the Lord Mayor’s Office, the Dublin City Celebrating Women event takes its name from the ancient Celtic goddess Brigid. She is associated with creativity, healing, nature and transformation.

The celebration aims to bridge the gap between ancient tradition and modern life by honouring women’s voices and achievements while welcoming the arrival of spring and all the renewal it brings.

Throughout the bank holiday weekend, from Friday, January 30th, through to Monday February 2nd, residents and visitors can explore an array of activities. These include markets, creative workshops, panel discussions, live performances, walking tours in honour of the ancient goddess and the women who shape our world.

Evening projections will reimagine the facades of the GPO, Hugh Lane Gallery and the Palace Building on Dame Street, featuring specially commissioned new work by award-winning creative duo Jill & Gill and Irish visual artist Bebhinn Eilish.

There will also be a range of workshops and participatory experiences designed to engage communities and celebrate women’s artistic and cultural legacies. This will include a St Brigid’s Day sculpture workshop, inspired by the late Manchán Magan’s book, Ninety-nine Words for Rain (and One for Sun).

Literary and creative workshops include a poetry session inspired by the tradition of Ribín Bríghid (St Brigid’s ribbon)/ Brat Bríde (St Brigid’s cloak) with poet Grace Wilentz at the Goethe-Institut Irland, alongside Fire in the Body: Story in the Room – a theatre workshop inviting participants to explore creativity, craft and renewal together.

Families are invited to take part in Brídeóg doll-making, patchwork quilting inspired by Gerard Dillon’s Little Green Fields and workshops creating embellished portraits of saints, goddesses and queens.

The Brigit Parade will return to celebrate the strength, beauty, and determination of women across every community as they journey through Dublin’s historic streets.

Fusing creative performance, rich tradition and collective celebration, the parade will wind through the city centre on Sunday February 1st, commencing at 3.30pm at the top of Capel Street. It will feature a mix of performers and community groups, with the full line-up to be announced later this month.

Returning for its fourth year on the bank holiday weekend, the Imbolc Fair will transform Temple bar’s Meeting House Square and Curved Street to mark the arrival of spring.

The day will feature a mix of hands-on workshops and creative experiences for all ages, including spring wreath and flower crown making workshops, live screen printing, butter making, tufting and seed-bombs.

“It’s a great privilege to mark the fifth year of Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women,” said the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Ray McAdam. “Just as the goddess Brigit was known for her many gifts – from poetry and healing to smithcraft and wisdom – this festival has grown into something truly special for our city, encompassing so many different ways to celebrate women’s achievements. This is our chance to recognise the incredible contributions women have made throughout Irish history and continue to make today.”