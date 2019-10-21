Temperatures to hit freezing conditions overnight

Temperatures are set to drop to zero degrees on Monday night, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster’s latest prediction showed temperature plummeting to between zero and seven degrees overnight. It is expected to be coldest in the south and the east of the country.

Tuesday will see the thermometer climb back up to between 11 and 13 degrees. Tuesday night will be see lower temperatures and rain and drizzle along Atlantic coasts.

The forecast for the bank holiday weekend remains uncertain but, as of Monday night, it is expected to see mild seasonal weather with some occasional outbreaks of rain.