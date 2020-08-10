Teenager was ‘clinging to buoy for 30 minutes’ before rescue

A teenage boy swimming in Baldoyle estuary was rescued after getting into difficulty in the water in recent days.

The teenager had been clinging to a buoy for 30 minutes to stay afloat when he was rescued by the Howth RNLI.

The coast guard received a call at 1.35pm on Friday that two people had gotten into difficulty in the water at Cush Point in the Baldoyle estuary, north Co Dublin.

The pair were located by a lifeboat 11 minutes later and had made it back to the shore, however they informed the coast guard a third boy was still missing in the water.

Following a search the lifeboat found the teenage boy holding onto a buoy to stay afloat. A spokesman for Howth RNLI said “he had been there for nearly 30 minutes and was exhausted”. He was taken aboard the lifeboat and treated back at the lifeboat station.

Fin Goggin, Howth RNLI helm, said when the crew found the boy “clinging to the buoy, very tired but alive, we realised it could have had a very tragic outcome.”

“Always think safety when taking to the water and know your ability for the activity you are undertaking. Tell people where you are going and when you are expected to return. We are so thankful that young man is home safe with his family now,” he said.

During a separate call out on Saturday the Howth RNLI responded to a speed boat which broke down north of Lambay Island, with a family of four on board.

A lifeboat responded to the call and towed the boat safely back to the Malahide Marina.