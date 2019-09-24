Taxi fares set to rise 4.5% and card payments will be accepted

The cost of taking a taxi is set to climb by almost 5 per cent from early next year under proposals announced by the National Transport Authority (NTA)

As part of a National Maximum Taxi Fare Review, details of which were published today, the NTA also said drivers will be obliged to accept card payments starting in the coming months.

In its latest review, the NTA examined the cost of running a taxi service and found strong economic growth, falling unemployment levels and increased consumer spending have all had positive implications for the industry over the past two years.

It estimated the cost of operating a taxi had climbed by about 4 per cent since 2017 and said proposals for an increase in maximum fares of 4.5 per cent would cover this running cost increase as well as extra costs associated with the provision of card payment facilities.

The NTA said under its proposals taxies will soon be brought into line with “just about every service, as card payments are now the norm in shops, supermarkets, and restaurants across the country”.

The chief executive of the NTA, Anne Graham, said research showed 40 per cent of all adults had used a taxi in the previous six months with almost three-quarters saying taxis “generally provide a good service”.

A survey carried out on the NTA’s behalf found half of those surveyed “agree that overall, taxis are generally good value for money”.

Ms Graham said the introduction of a card-payment option would “make taxis even more accessible and simpler to use for all passengers”.

She said with the potential fare increases in mind the NTA was asking the public to make submissions “and let their views be heard on the proposed changes”. A consultation period will remain open until October 29th after which the matter will further considered by the NTA.