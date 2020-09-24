Taoiseach says counties with high Covid-19 case rate must slow spread

The Taoiseach has said it is “imperative” for counties with high numbers of new Covid-19 cases to reduce the spread of the virus as soon as possible.

Micheál Martin said he was particularly concerned about the 18 to 35 years of age cohort, especially with the return of third level colleges.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) meets today to examine trends in the virus and also the impact of the additional restrictions imposed on Dublin last week.

Last night the State’s acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn declined to speculate on whether public health officials would recommend moving other counties where infections were high up to the Level 3 public restrictions currently imposed on Dublin.

However, he raised specific warnings about increasing infection rates in Donegal, Louth and Waterford along with parts of north Wicklow and east Kildare that border Dublin.

Asked by reporters on Thursday morning if he expected the NPHET to recommend that other counties move to Level 3 restrictions, Mr Martin said he would not pre-judge the advice that would be provided to Cabinet.

“The next 10 days will be critical. We are aware of counties like Donegal and Louth and others where the numbers are going in the wrong direction.

“I’ve been speaking to the Chief Medical Officer and we are also are concerned about large urban areas and cities in particular, Waterford, Cork, Limerick and Galway

“The situations for those cities is critical over the next 10 days and the behaviour has to change quite frankly.”

He also expressed concern about the concentration of new cases in the 18-35 age bracket, especially with the reopening of third level colleges.

“It is imperative that action is taken know both collectively and as individuals, and in those particular locations to get the numbers down and stabilised.”

Young people

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also warned young people that they need to be aware of the long term health impact of Covid-19 and not think they are immune from significant health consequences from the virus.

Young people “may end up with a weak heart or lungs for the rest of your life, so please don’t be trying to get this,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

Mr Varadkar said while there was a lot still to learn about Covid-19 what was clear was that it was not like flu.

Coronavirus was much more infectious and dangerous, he said.

Referring to the €600 million allocated for the Winter Plan - a sum designed to assist the health service deal with the additional pressures created by the pandemic - Mr Varadkar said just one per cent of hospital beds are currently being used by Covid-19 patients and that was before the additional 1,000 beds due to come on stream as part of the plan.

Even if the level of Covid cases got three times worse, he said, the health system would still not be struggling, but he warned that things might get “much worse than three times worse”.

Addressing questions about Ireland’s testing and tracing system, Mr Varadkar said the Irish health system has carried out more tests per head than Germany, Sweden and the UK.

With regard to tracing, and the fact that the Irish system only traces back contacts within 48 hours, Mr Varadkar said it would never be possible to identify where every outbreak happened.

Another area of concern is rising coronavirus infections among older people, as four times more people aged over 65 have caught the disease than five weeks ago, State health officials have said.

Rising infections

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, issued stark warnings on Wednesday evening about the impact of rising rates of infection over recent weeks.

“If we are starting to suppress the virus again, it is essential that we maintain this effort: limit our social contacts, limit mixing between households. The next 10 days are critical,” he told journalists at a briefing by NPHET.

He said that it was “worrying” to report one to two admissions every day of people with Covid-19 to intensive care units and seven new admissions to hospital on average over the past week. There were 95 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Wednesday and 16 in ICU units.

The majority of people admitted to ICU were under 65 and “quite a few are young,” he said.

“We started to mix more than was safe and in an unsafe manner going back several weeks now and the transmissions that occurred then are catching up on us now,” said Prof Nolan.

There were 234 new cases reported on Wednesday with 103 of them in Dublin (44 per cent), 30 in Donegal, 22 in Galway, 21 in Cork, 13 in Wicklow, 12 in Louth, nine Kildare and eight in Meath.

Prof Nolan said that it was “too early” to say the spread of the disease had stabilised with the 14-day cumulative infection rate not rising as fast as it has over the past week.

Dr Glynn said Ireland was “moving into a second chapter, particularly difficult time for the country because everyone is sick and tired of this at this stage and the idea of restricting measures, decreasing our social contacts is frankly a horrible one for people”.

Prof Nolan said that the incidence rate in Dublin remains three to four times higher than the rest of the country but it was growing at approximately the same rate across the country.

“The rest of the country may be a week or two behind where Dublin is but it will catch up unless behaviours across the entire country change,” he said.