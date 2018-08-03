Suspected refugees found in lorry in Co Laois

A search operation is under way for a number of suspected refugees who are believed to have jumped from a lorry in Co Laois on Thursday evening.

The Garda helicopter and ground units are involved in the search.

It is understood five people jumped from the lorry when it stopped near Mountmellick.

It is unclear at this stage where the lorry had originated from.

Gardaí said: “Gardaí in Portlaoise, Co Laois, are investigating a report that a number of individuals were discovered in the rear of a lorry and fled when the door of the trailer was opened. This occurred at The Rock outside Mountmellick.

“They were discovered in the trailer at approximately 6.50pm.

“The Air Support Unit and local gardaí are continuing to search the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100.