Sunny spells forecast with high temperatures of 26 degrees

Temperatures are set to rise to 26 degrees on Wednesday with warm and sunny spells forecast. However conditions will remain unsettled and humid for much of the rest of the week.

Mist and fog may linger for a time on Wednesday morning but will clear gradually to leave a mainly dry day with sunny spells.

Met Éireann said a few showers are possible along southern coasts in the evening. Conditions will be warm and humid with highest temperatures between 19 and 26 degrees.

There will be a risk of thunder or showery conditions, mostly in Munster and Leinster on Wednesday night, with dry periods also. It will be warm and humid overnight with lowest temperatures between 12 and 17 degrees leading to occasional mist and fog patches.

Thursday morning will start mostly cloudy with showers, some heavy or thundery at times, especially in Munster. Some bright spells will develop elsewhere with a risk of isolated heavy showers.

Highest temperatures will be between 19 to 25 degrees in light to moderate northeast to easterly breezes. It will be muggy and mostly cloudy with showers continuing in the south of the country with clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures will be between 14 and 18 degrees.

There will be a “murky, misty and mostly cloudy start” on Friday with the continued risk of showers or longer spells of rain in Munster and south Leinster and Connacht, while remaining mostly dry elsewhere.

It will be warm and humid with highest temperatures between 19 and 23 degrees.

Showers will continue, mostly in Munster and Connacht on Friday night, with lowest temperatures between 14 and 17 degrees. It will be a degree or two cooler in the south west with mist and fog patches developing in light easterly or variable breezes.

Saturday will see low cloud mist and fog to start with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers developing by the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be between 19 and 23 degrees in light and variable breezes.

It will be mostly cloudy with occasional clear spells and scattered showers overnight. Lowest temperatures will be between 12 and 16 degrees with mist and fog patches developing.

Sunny spells and scattered showers are forecast for Sunday with some heavy or thundery bursts during the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be between 18 and 23 degrees.