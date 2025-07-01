Referrals made to gardaí after RTÉ documentary uncovered ‘appalling’ treatment of residents at nursing homes

Inspections carried out at two nursing homes highlighted in a recent RTÉ documentary have led to referrals being made to An Garda Síochána. Photograph: iStock

A number of referrals have been made to An Garda Síochána following revelations in an RTÉ Investigates documentary that highlighted alleged staff shortages and unsafe practices in two nursing homes, according to a new report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

On June 4th, RTÉ Investigates broadcast a programme that featured the care of residents in two nursing homes run by Emeis Ireland, the country’s largest provider of private nursing homes – The Residence Portlaoise and Firstcare Beneavin Manor.

Since the programme was broadcast, Hiqa, the regulator, has carried out a number of inspections at the two nursing homes in question.

Management and staffing levels at both nursing homes have increased in recent weeks and senior management from Emeis “have been engaged on site in both locations to provide ongoing oversight and direction to both centres”, the report notes.

“External, independent consultants have been retained by Emeis to undertake a root cause analysis of what occurred in both centres, to inform further ongoing actions to be taken by the provider,” the report adds.

In some cases, staff disciplinary action has been initiated and “where appropriate, referrals had been made to An Garda Síochána”.

Following the programme’s airing, Minister of State for Older People Kieran O’Donnell asked Hiqa to compile a report on the 25 centres run by Emeis Ireland group. Inspectors have since commenced a programme of inspection.

In its report, Hiqa noted that the resident care depicted in the RTÉ programme “was wholly unacceptable and an offence to the human rights and dignity of those residents”.

“Hiqa is appalled by the way that residents were treated, and such treatment goes against the core values of Hiqa and its staff,” the report says.

“Residents have the right to expect to receive care of the highest quality at all times and providers of nursing homes are required under the regulations to ensure they have systems in place to ensure that they do. Responsibility for the safety and care of residents rests with the individual provider of each nursing home and their staff.”

The report states that the deputy editor of RTÉ Investigates wrote to Hiqa on May 23rd informing the organisation that the broadcaster was planning to air the programme. Following this, Hiqa said its deputy chief inspector “engaged with the providers and sought immediate assurances about the safety and welfare of the residents”.

“A series of unannounced inspections commenced ... [at] both nursing homes in the evening and in the early hours of the morning, as well as during the day, to ascertain the service provided at all times of day and night,” the report noted.

Inspections of The Residence Portlaoise were carried out on June 5th, 8th and 12th. Inspections of Firstcare Beneavin Manor were carried out on June 5th, 9th and 12th.

The report states: “As expected, inspectors found that the provider had taken a range of measures to address the immediate risk to residents.

“Over the three days of inspection of both Firstcare Beneavin Manor and The Residence Portlaoise, inspectors found that the issues contributing to the lack of supplies and linen had been addressed.

“While actions had been taken to improve staffing, further improvements to staffing and staff supervision were required with immediate effect.”

Mr O’Donnell and Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, alongside other officials from the Department of Health, met with Hiqa on Monday, June 30th, to discuss the report.

A spokesperson for the department said Hiqa told the Ministers that the authority “would continue their intensive engagement with the Emeis Ireland Group of Nursing Homes”.

“The contents and findings of both reports are being considered, including the need for additional regulatory powers in respect of nursing homes, with actions in this regard to be taken as a matter of priority,” the spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“It is important that all aspects of the nursing home sector are scrutinised over the coming period to ensure that service delivery and configuration meet the needs of residents and their families in a sustainable and safe manner.

“The welfare of residents and their families remains the Ministers’ and Government’s highest priority.”

Emeis Ireland has been contacted for comment.