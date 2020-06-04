Sunniest spring on record in Dublin with rainfall 70% below average

It was the driest and sunniest spring on record in Dublin according to the latest weather statement from Met Éireann.

The weather station at Dublin’s Phoenix Park recorded the driest conditions in at least 170 years, when just 31 per cent of normal volumes of rain fell in the March, April and May. Records were also set for low rainfall at Dublin Airport and Casement Aerdrome.

Along with Dublin, the weather station at Dunsany, Co Meath recorded its driest Spring since records began there, with just 43 per cent of its long term average volume of rain.

Met Éireann described conditions in Dublin as “very sunny, the sunniest Spring on record.” The national weather forecaster also said sunshine levels at all its weather stations across the State were above their Long-Term Average (LTA) for the season.

