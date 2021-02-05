Student radiographers to press Government for hospital placement payment

Student radiographers are to press the Government to introduce payments for their clinical placements in hospitals during the current pandemic.

The trade union Siptu on Friday said it had sought an emergency meeting with the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly “in order to address serious concerns and challenges raised by student radiographers on clinical placements”.

Siptu industrial organiser John McCamley said the current situation was “completely unsustainable”.

“ It is scandalous that up to 400 student radiographers are making an essential contribution on the frontline and not being recognised for their work. The reality is that clinical placements involve direct patient care and assisting qualified radiographers in X-ray departments and theatres in hospitals. As it stands, student radiographers are being asked to put themselves at great risk for no reward.

“Student radiographers can also be deployed to any hospital across the country. This has resulted in some students paying for additional accommodation while on clinical placement with no option but to continue to pay rent for their regular accommodation close to the college.

“The pandemic has exacerbated these problems. Due to fears of cross-contamination, lockdowns and public health restrictions many students are unable to earn any income by working part-time causing them further financial difficulties. Student radiographers with no choice but to self-isolate have to make up the time later in the year. They are not entitled to sick pay or any of the other protections enjoyed by directly employed staff even though they face many of the same challenges and risks as other frontline workers.”

Student nurses have also been campaigning for some months for the introduction of a system of payment during their placement periods in hospitals in the first three years of their course.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO)has been seeking the Government to reintroduce a scheme put in place on a temporary basis by then minister for health Simon Harris last spring. This enabled the HSE hire more than 1,300 student nurses as healthcare assistants at a cost to the State of some €41 million.

However the Government has resisted such calls. A report brought by Mr Donnelly to Cabinet last month maintained that offering student nurses contracts as paid healthcare assistants in hospitals would have more disadvantages than advantages.