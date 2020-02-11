Strong winds blow roof off part of school in Achill

A school on Achill Island, Co Mayo had part of its roof ripped off by strong winds on Tuesday. The incident happened at Dooagh National School, which caters for some 40 pupils. No one was injured when the flat roof was blown off.

A status yellow wind warning is in place in counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry until 8pm.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place until midnight. Met Éireann has warned of snowfall, especially in the west and north of the country. AA Roadwatch said it has received reports of slippery road conditions in Clare, Donegal and Kerry. Gardai are advising all road users to avoid the Gap of Dunloe in Co Kerry until further notice as it is compleltey impassable due to snow.

Conditions are poor in the Mullinavat area of Kilkenny, particularly on the M9. In Co Wicklow, both routes through the Sally Gap, are expected to remain closed for most of Tuesday.

Tuesday night

Wintry showers will continue for a time on Tuesday night but will tend to become confined to western and northern counties later and turn increasingly to rain and hail.

Frost and ice will form in many areas with lowest temperatures between minus one and 2 degrees.

Wednesday

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers for a time on Wednesday, which will mainly affect the west and north of the country.

Cloud will thicken in the south later in the day and rain will spread into west Munster by evening. Highest temperatures will be between four and eight degrees in moderate to fresh southwest breezes. Rain will extend northwards to all counties on Wednesday night accompanied by strengthening southeasterly winds with some spot flooding. The rain will turn to snow across parts of Connacht and Ulster with lowest temperatures between one and four degrees.

Thursday

There will be showery outbreaks of rain across the country on Thursday, with blustery west to northwest winds. Conditions will turn drier in the day with highest temperatures between four and five degrees. It will be dry for much of Thursday night with a risk of frost and lowest temperatures between zero and four degrees.

Friday

Southeasterly winds will strengthen on Friday, and rain will move quickly in across the western half of the country during the morning, extending eastwards to remaining counties in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be between 9 and 12 degrees. There will be clear spells later in the day, but rain is expected to arrive along the Atlantic seaboard during the night with lowest temperatures of five to eight degrees.