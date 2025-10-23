Kerry sees solid performance for first nine months of the year

​Food group Kerry said it put in a good performance in the first nine months of the year, following good volume growth in the third quarter.

Kerry said volumes grew by 3 per cent in the year to date, led by bakery, dairy and snacks. The expansion came despite soft consumer demand in the food and beverage market environment, with macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty impacting demand.

Price growth of 0.2 per cent was down to rising input costs, Kerry said. Foodservice grew 1 per cent.

Kerry shares rose 4 per cent in Dublin after the trading update.

Growth in the Americas was supported by product launches, while Europe and the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa markets showing sequential volume growth improvement in the third quarter.

“From a strategic perspective, we continued to develop our business, including further investment in our bio-fermentation and taste technology capabilities, combined with capacity expansion in APMEA and LATAM,” Mr Scanlon said.

“Looking to the remainder of the year, while recognising continued market uncertainty, we remain well positioned for volume growth and strong margin expansion, as we continue to support our customers as an innovation and renovation partner.”

The company maintained its full year constant currency adjusted earnings per share guidance.