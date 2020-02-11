Woman dies after being hit by truck in Cork city

A woman has died after she was struck by a truck in Cork city on Monday afternoon.

The truck hit the pedestrian, aged in her 50s, in the Smith St area of the city at around 3.50pm.

The woman, who is from the Gurranebraher area of the city’s northside, was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardaí have appeared for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage of the area from the time of the collision, to contact them­at Anglesea Street on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.