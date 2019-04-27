Storm Hannah: More than 30,000 homes without power

It will remain “very windy” this morning as attempts are made to restore power to more than 30,000 homes, Met Éireann has said.

Storm Hannah battered the south west of the country on Friday night. Forecasters had issued several weather warnings, including a red warning of “violent gusts”.

The highest recorded gusts were at Mace Head in Galway, where 122km/h was observed, while gusts reached 119km/h at Shannon Airport.

The ESB said there are around 33,000 homes and businesses currently without power, with those affected predominately in counties Clare, Kerry and Tipperary.

“Crews are mobilised and working to restore power over the course of the day,” a spokesman for the ESB said.

Met Éireann said that “very windy” conditions would continue on Saturday morning before easing.

“Whilst the winds will abate, it will still be windy into the afternoon, with brisk northwest wind steering down a mix of sunny spells & scattered heavy showers,” the weather service tweeted.

Dry

The forecaster said much of the country will be dry by Saturday evening, with spells of sunshine. However, later in the night patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle will develop in the south and west, with temperatures dropping to between 3 and 6 degrees.

It will be generally cloudy on Sunday with scattered patches of light rain but there is expected to be a good deal of dry weather overall. Sunny intervals will develop, the best of these due in the south and west of the country in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be between 12 and 17 degrees in moderate southwesterly breezes.

Monday is due to be mild with temperatures likely to fall again from Tuesday through to Friday.

Met Éireann meteorologist Matthew Martin said Storm Hannah moved “quite quickly” over the country.

“It’s already over northern England. There will be strong blustery north westerly winds that are going to continue to moderate during the day,” he said.

“It’s really an improving picture – rain in Ulster is going to clear out and then it’s going to be a bright day with some sunny spells and a few passing showers.”

Mr Martin said there is a “mixed outlook” for next week, with temperatures near average.

Roads

AA Roadwatch said roads are mainly damp or wet across the country on Saturday morning with wind-blown debris likely on secondary roads.

They have advised motorists to slow down and leave extra distance between vehicles in front and to be mindful of motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Monday is due to be a mild and humid day, with some scattered falls of light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures will be between 12 and 16 degrees. Rain will become persistent in the west and southwest later in the day, extending eastwards over the country on Monday night.

Met Éireann said current indications suggest a damp or wet start to Tuesday, with drier and brighter weather gradually extending from the west. There will be further showers in the afternoon, some of which could turn heavy with top temperatures will range between 11 and 14 degrees.