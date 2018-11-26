Staunton funeral: ‘What happened to Clive makes no sense, we are numb’

The funeral of father-of-one Clive Staunton, who was shot dead outside his home in Co Kildare two weeks ago, has heard that what happened to him “makes no sense”.

Hundreds of mourners gathered for the mass at St Michan’s Church on Halston Street on Monday morning, including his son Ryan, father Sam and partner Gwen.

Former boxer Anthony Fitzgerald was also present while a number of mourners donned Manchester United scarves.

Mr Staunton (50) was shot dead in the Glen Easton housing estate in Leixlip at about 9.15pm on November 15th.

Mr Staunton, originally from the north inner city, was returning home from an international soccer match at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, where he was working as a street trader.

Parish priest Fr Bryan Shortall said Mr Staunton was “one of our own” adding “in a sense this is where he’s from and grew up”.

“What happened to Clive makes no sense, we are numb and there are questions and very few answers,” Fr Shortall told the congregation.

“Perhaps the way to conquer evil is not to drive it out, it’s to crowd it out and to give it no room to breathe. We crowd it out by more and more love, more and more kindness, more and more generosity, more and more hope.”

Mr Staunton’s son Ryan thanked mourners for coming to celebrate his father’s life.

Gifts included an Ireland soccer jersey, a Manchester United flag, a bum bag and his mobile phone. Renditions of You Raise Me Up, Be Not Afraid and My Way were sung throughout the Mass.

Floral tributes were laid alongside the coffin in the hearse before it left. Funeral Mass was followed by burial at Glasnevin Cemetery.

The Manchester United Supporters Club Ireland said Mr Staunton will be “sadly missed”.

Mr Staunton was shot dead in his van. A silver/grey Volvo S40 car was later recovered burned out in Manor Kilbride, Co Wicklow.

Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting have widened their inquiries beyond the Kinahan-Hutch feud. In the immediate aftermath of the killing, his links to the Hutch family were being examined. However, in recent days Mr Staunton’s involvement in the illicit cigarettes market was also a key focus for investigators.

Gardaí said on Monday the investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the Mercedes van or Volvo S40 is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01-666 7800.