Spar and Londis bottled water recalled over arsenic levels

Two types of bottled water from the Spar and Londis retail chains have been recalled over higher than normal levels of arsenic.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland have issued a recall notice for the Spar Water Sill Sport 750ml and the 1 Litre Londis Still Water.

The recall is a “precautionary measure” and consumption of the water does not cause any immediate or ongoing risk. Nevertheless consumers are advised not to drink the water.

Retailers have been asked to remove the batch number 177 from sale.