Six towns excluded from Tidy Towns contest because of email glitch

Six Irish towns are to be inspected by adjudicators from the Tidy Towns competition this month after it emerged they were omitted from the 2019 contest, because of a problem with emails.

Bray and Greystones in Co Wicklow, Ballyorgan and Glenroe in Co Limerick, Ballinamuck, Co Longford and Mountrath, Co Laois missed out on the 2019 competition for Ireland’s tidiest town or village.

This year’s competition, sponsored by Supervalu, had a record 918 registered entries with Glaslough, Co Monaghan the overall winner.

The Department of Rural and Community Affairs, which receives the applications, said it did not receive the emailed entries of the six affected Tidy Towns committees.

Following an investigation the department said that its IT unit “has confirmed that these submissions never reached the email servers of the department. Based on this advice, the department believes the issue is confined to the senders’ email”. It acknowledged that the committees had attempted to apply before the deadline and have informed them that arrangements are being made for the six locations to be visited.

The six committees have welcomed the decision and the department said “the adjudicators, in formulating their reports, will be mindful of the fact that their assessments are taking place in October, rather than during the summer months”.

If there are any prizewinners among the six they will be presented at the regional awards ceremonies later this year.

“If, as a result of the adjudications which are now to be undertaken, a medal is awarded to any of the towns affected it will not displace any existing medal winners that have already been announced,” as there are multiple medal winners who reach the required standard.