Investigation begins following ‘fatal accident’ at Irish Glass Bottle construction site

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is investigating a “fatal incident” at the former Glass Bottle site in Dublin 4.

Gardaí and emergency services were attending the scene of an incident on Friday afternoon at the construction site earmarked for thousands of homes in Ringsend.

A spokesman for construction group Sisk, which was hired to build the first phase of the scheme, said it is “aware of an incident on our Glass Bottle site in Dublin”.

“We are currently investigating the circumstances and will update once we have further information,” the spokesman said.

The HSA said it has begun an investigation into a “fatal incident” at the site.

“As such, no further information is available at this time,” it said.

Consortium Pembroke Beach, which includes Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE), US private-equity firm Oaktree and development company Lioncor, is close to completing construction of the first 570 homes at the former industrial lands on the Poolbeg Peninsula.

Some 15 hectares of vacant industrial land is being developed into a residential-led scheme, which will include up to 3,800 apartments, and community and office spaces.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that emergency services were attending the scene on Friday afternoon and, as the matter was ongoing, “has no further information”.