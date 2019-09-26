Rothschild giraffe calf, one of the most threatened subspecies, born at Dublin zoo

Dublin Zoo has welcomed a new addition, a baby giraffe calf, born in recent weeks.

The male Rothschild giraffe calf was born on September 12th, and currently weighs approx 60 kg, and is 1.8 metres tall.

The young calf’s parents, Casey and Tafari, are both part of the giraffe herd in the Phoenix Park zoo’s African Savanna section.

Pamela O’Brien, a Dublin Zoo keeper, said the baby calf was “full of energy and very inquisitive”.

“We are very excited about the latest addition to the giraffe herd. Casey, his mother is doing an excellent job and is very attentive to her newborn,” she said.

Dublin Zoo’s latest arrival - a male Rothchild giraffe calf stands at 1.8 meters tall and weighs an estimated 60kg. Photograph: Patrick Bolger

The Rothschild giraffe is one of the most threatened giraffe subspecies, with fewer than 670 of the animals believed to be alive in the wild.

Normally the males will grow up to six metres in height, and can weigh more than 2,000kg.