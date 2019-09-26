Mobile phones the ‘size of a child’s thumb’ seized in Cab raid

The Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) has seized working mobile phones “about the size of a child’s thumb”, according to sources, during raids against members of a drugs gang.

The phones, which would be useful for criminals as they are very easy to conceal, were confiscated during a raid in which jet skis, Rolex watches and cash were also confiscated.

All off the assets were taken away during searches in Dublin and Wexford as they are believed to be the proceeds of crime. A total of eight co-ordinated searches were carried out in Dubin south and west and in Wexford.

Photograph: CAB

Cab officers were assisted on the raids by gardaí from the DMR South, DMR West and Wexford divisions as well local drugs and detective units and a number of regional armed support units.

Among the assets taken away were two jet skis, four Rolex watches, five miniature phones and documents relating to the purchase of property in Ireland and abroad.

Photograph: CAB

Some €17,000 in a bank account was also frozen and some €100,000 in cash had been seized two years ago as part of the same operation.

“This morning’s search operation is a significant development in the context of an on-going investigation targeting property acquired with the proceeds of crime by an organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs,” Cab said in a statement.