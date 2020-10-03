Review of Leaving Cert grades sees almost 6,200 students given improved marks

More than 6,000 students are set to get improved marks following a review of the Leaving Certificate calculated grades system.

The impacted students will receive details of the upgrades via text message this evening and the information is being forwarded to the CAO.

All told 6,184 students will see their grades improve with 340 students moving from a H2 to a H1 grade, while 892 will go from H3 to H2.

Most of the changes will take place between the H5 and H4 grades. Details of the review were published this evening.

Being moved by a single grade is the equivalent of about 10 CAO points.

Minister for Education Norma Foley had estimated that about 6,500 students were awarded grades which were lower than they should have received due to coding errors in the calculated grades process.

Ms Foley said in the Dáil on Thursday that a similar number of students may have been awarded higher grades in error. These students will not be downgraded.

The Department of Higher Education, headed by Simon Harris, has been in talks with the third level sector over funding up to 1,000 additional higher education places to cater for those students whose grades have been revised.

While officials are hopeful that students who qualify for higher-preference courses will be able to take up their courses this year, they have acknowledged it may not be possible for some high-demand courses such as medicine and dentistry.

Last week Ms Foley’s department has defended its decision to hire Canadian firm Polymetrika, which she said was responsible for the coding error which resulted in wrong grades being issued.

It was paid a total of €163,000 by the Department of Education without a tendering process.

The department said a full procurement process did not take place because there was “insufficient time” to do so.

The registered address for Polymetrika International Inc - 150 Hinchey Avenue - is a residential home in Ottawa, according to company records.