Dublin City Council spends €58m on homeless accommodation in three-month period

Companies owned by Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney and his wider family were paid about €7m

Former Monaghan GAA manager Seamus McEnaney. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho
Colm Keena
Sun Dec 21 2025 - 06:002 MIN READ

Dublin City Council paid more than €58 million to private providers to house homeless people in the three months to the end of September, new figures show.

Companies owned by the former Monaghan GAA manager Seamus “Banty” McEnaney and his wider family were paid about €7 million, according to data on providers paid more than €20,000 for services and goods during the period.

Dublin City Council, which spends more on housing homeless people than any other local authority in the State, is one of the few local authorities that publishes data payments for emergency accommodation provision from private-sector providers.

The latest figures are comparable with the two earlier quarters of this year.

Three companies owned by Kevin Farrell (38), Leixlip, Co Kildare, and Thomas McNicholas (38), Swinford, Co Mayo, were paid €5.46 million during the three month period.

The companies, Forbairt Orga Tearanta, K&T Forbairt Developments Ltd and K&T Forbairt Properties Ltd, have their registered address at the Sheldon Park Hotel, Kylemore Road, Dublin 12.

How former GAA manager Séamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney made over €200m from housing refugees and the homeless ]

Country Manor Hotels ULC, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, was paid €3 million during the period. The company, whose director is Thomas Duignan (19), of Navan, Co Meath, is ultimately owned by a company in the Isle of Man, according to Irish records.

Loux Ltd, of Finnstown Castle Hotel, Lucan, Co Dublin, which is owned by Kieran Hayes (45), Barrack Street, Cork, was paid €2.85 million.

Giocoso Unlimited, of Lower Rathmines Road, Dublin, the directors of which are Stephen Fox (60) and Sinead O’Neill (53), both of Leixlip, Co Kildare, was paid €1.75 million during the period.

Company records show that Giocoso took out mortgages earlier this year, the security on which is the former Days Inn Hotel and Tramco licensed premises on Rathmines Road.

Figures published by the State earlier this month showed Government departments paid €367 million in the three months to the end of September to private providers of accommodation for international protection applicants and people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Among the companies that received payments were a number associated with Mr McEnaney and his wider family. Brimwood Unlimited was paid €3.11 million while JMA Ventures received €2.69 million, according to the data.

