Nine people killed in mass shooting in South African tavern

Police have not yet identified the suspects of the shooting. File photograph: Nigel Jared/ Getty Images

A mass shooting killed at least nine people and injured 10 more at a tavern near Johannesburg in South Africa, police said Sunday morning.

Nearly a dozen assailants arrived at the tavern around 1am Sunday in a white van and silver sedan, and then opened fire at random at the people inside, captain Tintswalo Sibeko of the police said in a statement.

The injured victims were hospitalised, officials said. Their condition was unknown.

The shooting took place at the KwaNoxolo tavern in Bekkersdal, a township around 30 miles west of Johannesburg, police said. The tavern is a licensed establishment, according to officials. The tavern could not be reached immediately for comment.

Athlenda Mathe, a spokesperson for the South African police, said in a statement on Sunday morning that police had not identified the suspects.

Authorities said they launched a search to find the gunmen, whose motives were not immediately clear.

The attack adds to the growing list of mass shootings in South Africa, which has one of the highest murder rates in the world, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

A similar shooting took place earlier this month, when three gunmen opened fire at random at guests staying at an unlicensed tavern near Pretoria, the South African capital, killing 12 and injuring 13. - The New York Times