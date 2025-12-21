Watch live: Winter Solstice sunrise from ancient tomb at Newgrange

The Winter Solstice at Newgrange, Co Meath, can be watched online on Sunday morning.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) and National Monuments Services (NMS) of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage have arranged for a livestream to be broadcast from the ancient tomb at Newgrange from 8.40am.

The Winter Solstice is an astronomical phenomenon that marks the shortest day and the longest night of the year. In the northern hemisphere, the Winter Solstice occurs on December 21st when the sun shines directly over the tropic of Capricorn.

At sunrise on the shortest day of the year, for 17 minutes, direct sunlight, weather conditions allowing, can enter the Newgrange monument, not through the doorway, but through the specially contrived small opening above the entrance known as the “roof box”, to illuminate the chamber.

The event will be streamed on the OPW’s website and YouTube site as well as on heritageireland.ie, and on the RTÉ Player.

The OPW said as there is limited on-site access, it is advising the public to experience the event through the online broadcast at home.

For those intending on travelling to Newgrange, the OPW said there is no car park at Newgrange National Monument. All access to Newgrange is via the Brú na Bóinne Visitor Centre (A92 EH5C).

Limited free parking is available at the visitor centre and carpooling is strongly advised.

Free shuttle buses will run from 6.30am on Sunday and the last bus will depart for the monument at 8.30am sharp. Road closures will be in place on December 20th and 21st in the area. No animals are allowed, except for registered assistance dogs with appropriate documentation.

Access to the chamber inside Newgrange for sunrise is restricted to solstice lottery draw winners. If visitors wish to go inside afterwards, they can queue on the right-hand side of the entrance to the monument and will be accommodated in groups, the OPW said.

The winter solstice sunrise was previously streamed live from Newgrange in 2021 amid Covid-19 restrictions.