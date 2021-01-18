Residence doused in petrol during Cork burglary

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Cork over the weekend which saw the property doused in petrol and occupants threatened with a knife.

No items have been reported stolenfrom the residence in Skibbereen, which was forcibly entered by two people at around 5am on Sunday. The burglars threatened the three occupants with a knife during the incident, but no serious injuries were subsequently reported, according to a Garda spokesman.

Following enquiries, gardaí arrested a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s in connection with the incident. They were detained at Bantry Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. The pair have been charged and are due to appear before Bandon District Court on Monday morning.

Investigations are ongoing.