Sharon Van Etten at Collins Barracks: Stage times, setlist, ticket information, how to get there and more

American singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten and her backing band the Attachment Theory are set to perform at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, in Dublin on August 21st as part of their Wider Than Pictures Concert Series.

Van Etten is on a world tour after releasing her seventh studio album, Sharon Van Etten and The Attachment Theory, which was critically acclaimed.

Van Etten rose to fame in 2009 when she was secured a record deal and released her first album Because I was in Love after years of releasing handmade CDs. Her music style is described as raspy, elegant and luminous.

If you’re attending the concert, here’s everything you need to know.

When do they play?

Sharon Van Etten and the Attachment Theory will play at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, Dublin, on Thursday, August 21st, as part of the Wider Than Pictures concert series.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 6pm.

Who are the support acts?

Van Etten will be supported by Australian indie singer-songwriter Angie McMahon and Bristol-based country-tinged indie songwriter Katy J Pearson.

How do I get there – and home again?

The concert organisers have recommended using public transport where possible, and suggested the Luas as the quickest and easiest way to get there.

By Luas: The closest Luas stop is Museum, which is on the Red Line.

By train: Heuston Station is just a short stroll from the venue.

By bus: Dublin Bus has several routes that stop near the venue, including: 124, 39, 39A, 60, 782 and C2.

What will they play?

At a gig at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, Sharon Van Etten and The Attachment theory played this set list. You can expect this week’s gig to look something like this:

Live Forever

Afterlife

Idiot Box

Comeback Kid

I Can’t Imagine (Why You Feel This Way)

Somethin’ Ain’t Right

Southern Life (What It Must Be Like)

Trouble

Every Time the Sun Comes Up

Tarifa

Seventeen

I Want You Here

I Wish I Knew

Fading Beauty

Are there any tickets left?

At the time of writing, there are still some tickets available on ticketmaster.ie. If these sell out, keep an eye out for resale tickets.

What’s the story with security?

Entry into the concert is through Liffey Street West. The event is over-18s. Fans have been advised to have their ID available and their ticket ready before entering the grounds.

Bags must be A4 size or smaller, and all fans will be subject to searches. The concert promoters have asked concertgoers to respect the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, as a national landmark, and be patient when entering and exiting the grounds.

For the safety of everyone at the concert, the following items are prohibited: fireworks, Chinese lanterns, flares, high-power torches, laser pens, alcohol or drugs, animals (except guide dogs), anything which could be considered an offensive weapon, umbrellas, high-visibility clothing and bicycles.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Professional photography equipment is not allowed, and this applies to drones, selfie sticks and cameras with detachable lenses. Anyone using professional cameras close to the stage may be intercepted by security, and organisers have recommended fans to use their best judgment.

What’s the weather forecast?

Thursday will be dry for most with a mix of cloud and sunny spells with just a few stray showers occurring. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in light variable breezes. Another dry night with clear spells. Some mist and fog patches will develop in the west later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a light variable breeze, Met Éireann said.