Rat filmed scurrying out of a loaf of bread at Dublin filling station

Applegreen has confirmed that a video of a rat emerging from a loaf of bread at one its filling stations is authentic.

The 23-second clip which has gone viral depicts the packaging on a loaf of Brennan’s bread rustling and the rat climbing out of it.

He then scurries behind the kitchen appliances, knocking over a cup in the deli area of the Applegreen in Cherry Orchard, Dublin.

Apparently Applegreen Garage in Ballyfermot. Rat sambo anyone. Not my video. #Applegreen

The origins of the video are a bit of a mystery, but it is believed it was filmed by a member of staff and shared on WhatsApp. It has appeared on many Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

In a statement, Applegreen confirmed the “Cherry Orchard site has been temporarily closed following a pest control issue.

“We are conducting a full investigation into the incident, which falls well below our high operating standards.

“The health and safety of our customers is our first priority and we are taking this issue extremely seriously.”