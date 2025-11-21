Sections
Home
Latest
Subscriber Only
Crosswords & Puzzles
Crosaire
Simplex
Sudoku
News Quiz
Ireland
Dublin
Education
Housing & Planning
Social Affairs
Stardust
Politics
Poll
Oireachtas
Common Ground
Elections & Referendums
Opinion
Editorials
An Irish Diary
Letters
Cartoon
Business
Budget 2026
Economy
Farming & Food
Financial Services
Innovation
Markets
Work
Commercial Property
World
Europe
UK
US
Canada
Australia
Africa
Americas
Asia-Pacific
Middle East
Sport
Rugby
Gaelic Games
Soccer
Golf
Racing
Athletics
Boxing
Cycling
Hockey
Tennis
Your Money
Pricewatch
Crime & Law
Courts
Property
Residential
Commercial Property
Interiors
Food
Drink
Recipes
Restaurants
Health
Your Family
Your Fitness
Your Wellness
Get Running
Life & Style
Fashion
Beauty
Fine Art & Antiques
Gardening
People
Travel
Culture
Art
Books
Film
Music
Stage
TV & Radio
Environment
Climate Crisis
Technology
Big Tech
Consumer Tech
Data & Security
Gaming
Science
Space
Media
Abroad
Obituaries
Transport
Motors
Car Reviews
Listen
Podcasts
In the News Podcast
The Women's Podcast
Inside Politics Podcast
Inside Business Podcast
The Counter Ruck Podcast
Ross O'Carroll-Kelly
Better with Money Podcast
Conversations with Parents Podcast
Early Edition Podcast
Video
Photography
Gaeilge
Scéal
Tuarascáil
History
Century
Student Hub
Offbeat
Family Notices
Opens in new window
Sponsored
Advertising Feature
Special Reports
Subscriber Rewards
Competitions
Newsletters
Weather Forecast
Music
Liam Gallagher ‘absolutely devastated’ by death of Stone Roses bassist Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield
Ian Brown, Richard Ashcroft and titans of music join in tributes to Mani following his death at the age of 63
Gary 'Mani' Mounfield in concert with the Stone Roses at Finsbury Park, London. Photograph: Brian Rasic/Getty Images
Katie Mellett
Fri Nov 21 2025 - 12:46
•
2 MIN READ
Primal Scream
The Stone Roses
Liam Gallagher
IN THIS SECTION
Liam Gallagher ‘absolutely devastated’ by death of Stone Roses bassist Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield
Keaton Henson: Parader review – An escape hatch from the tumult of everyday life
Mani from The Stone Roses: A born rock star who was fiercely proud of his Irish roots
Smokey Robinson accused of sexual assault by man and woman who worked for him
Stone Roses and Primal Scream bassist Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield dies aged 63
MOST READ
Amid ominous polls, Republicans start to express dissent towards Trump for the first time
Second hospital chief executive salary breaches public pay scale
Kathryn Thomas: ‘I was 21 and on TV, in a bikini, not having to deal with toxic scrutiny’
‘She’s been degraded’: A man’s battle in Washington to free his Irish wife from Ice detention
Catherine Connolly makes a strong case against political spindoctors
LATEST STORIES
Chancellor Friedrich Merz can’t afford to blink in high-stakes balancing act
Celtic AGM abandoned after 25 minutes as supporters heckle board members
Juvenile brandished Skorpion machine gun during burglary, Children’s Court told
Total of 500 people died by suicide in the State in 2022, updated figures show
Europe scrambles to respond as US-Russian peace plan pressures Ukraine to cede territory
Wholesale electricity prices down 18.5% but consumers still facing high bills
Ryanair loses some landing rights at Dutch airport due to late flights
Gardaí identify Irish group helping launder cash for Russian sanction dodgers and Kinahans