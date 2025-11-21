Business

Ryanair loses some landing rights at Dutch airport due to late flights

Airline says it is appealing the ‘unprecedented’ move to the European Commission and the Dutch courts

Ryanair is losing two of its landing slots at Eindhoven Airport in the Netherlands after flights allegedly arrived late repeatedly. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Fri Nov 21 2025

Ryanair has lost two of its landing slots at Eindhoven Airport after its flights repeatedly arrived late, Airport Coordination Netherlands (ACNL), the body that assigns airport slots, said.

The airline said in a statement that it has appealed the decision to the European Commission and the Dutch courts, calling it “unprecedented, irrational and disproportionate”.

ACNL found Ryanair had been consistently late on Monday evening flights from Bulgarian capital Sofia, and Thursday evening flights from Pisa in Italy. It said the flights were, on average, more than an hour late.

As a result, ACNL removed the airline from the two slots for next summer’s schedule, a penalty it rarely issues.

“ACNL are penalising airlines for air traffic control delays that push flights just 15 minutes over their scheduled arrival time”, Ryanair said. Dutch newspaper Eindhovens Dagblad initially reported the decision. – Reuters

