Public warned against use of inflatable toys in open water

The Irish Coast Guard and Water Safety Ireland have warned the public against the use of inflatable toys in open water.

Both bodies have called on parents and guardians never to allow inflatable toys to be used on rivers, lakes or beaches.

The organisations said recent good weather has already resulted in people using inflatable toys “which has quickly led them into danger and the need for our rescue services to respond”.

Roger Sweeney, from Water Safety Ireland, said lifeguards have seen an increase in the use of inflatable toys such as air mattresses, boats and inflatable rings.

“Drownings typically occur when a person overestimates their ability and underestimates the risk,” he said.

“The risk that an inflatable toy can take a person out of their depth and out of their comfort zone is very high due to Ireland’s changeable offshore winds and the range of our tides. This is further compounded if the toy deflates and the person tries to swim or paddle a partly deflated toy to safety.”

Mr Sweeney said inflatable toys “provide a false sense of security and should be avoided”.