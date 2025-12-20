Disappointing Connacht demolished by Dragons at Rodney Parade

Dragons' Che Hope scores his side's fifth try of the match. Photograph: Mike Jones/Inpho

URC: Dragons 48 Connacht 28

Dragons, looking to lift themselves from the bottom of the URC table, delivered the required, if unexpected, demolition job on Connacht at Rodney Parade.

With Stuart Lancaster’s men hoping to push for the top eight, they were instead humbled by a Welsh outfit that bagged a first win this season. And it was not just a win, but a loss few would have expected – the home side leading 28-7 at half time, winless after six outings in this year’s URC.

And after Connacht’s initial bright opening, the home side took control. By half-time they had bagged four tries – their fourth a penalty try with Connacht captain Paul Boyle yellow-carded.

Connacht had struck for the opening try after 10 minutes through Sam Gilbert, with Bundee Aki, Paul Boyle, Dave Heffernan and Josh Ioane, who also converted, to the fore.

Thereafter, however, it was all Dragons, showing superior intent and speed. By the 16th minute they carved the first of their four first-half tries – a quick tap penalty saw Oli Burrows crash over, and Angus O’Brien converting.

After six consecutive URC defeats, it gave them confidence, and by the 25th minute they added their second – taking advantage of a misfiring Connacht lineout with scrumhalf Cher Hope crossing and O’Brien adding the extras.

Connacht, struggling with the Dragons physicality and set piece, conceded another penalty at the scrum, and the result was a Jarrad Rosser try provided by Dyer, and another O’Brien conversion.

Connacht's Bundee Aki. Photograph: Mike Jones/Inpho

Everything continued in favour of the Dragons, who remained on the front foot. Aggressive in their tackling and strong at the set piece, a penalty try on the cusp of half-time and a penalty put them into a 31-7 lead few supporters would have believed possible.

It did not get any better for Stuart Lancaster’s men after the break. The Dragons’ set piece kept them on the front foot and by the 60th minute they were 48 – 7 ahead – Dyer and Rossa adding to their try-scoring tallies.

At 48-14 after 66 minutes, all Connacht could hope for was another two tries to give them something from an expected hammering by a side languishing at the bottom of the table. They achieved it through captain Cian Prendergast’s try, converted by Gilbert, and in the dying stages delivered a fourth through Sean Jansen. It ensured a consolation bonus point on a disappointing night that belonged to the Welsh outfit with their first win of the season.

Dragons: A O’Brien, J Rosser, F Inisi, A Owen, R Dyer, T de Beer, C Hope, R Martinez, O Burrows, R Hunt, L Douglas, B Carter, R Woodman, H Beddall, H Keddle.

Replacements: G Roberts for Burrows (28 mins), J Morris for Martinez (52), C Diamini for Hunt (52), S Lewis-Hughes for Douglas (52), T Young for Keddie (55), R Williams for Hope (62), J Westwood for Owen (62), H Anderson for O’Brien (62).

Connacht: S Gilbert, C Mullins, C Forde, B Aki, S Bolton, J Ioane, C Blade, J Duggan, D Heffernan, S Ilo, D Murray, N Murray, C Prendergast, S O’Brien, P Boyle.

Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, D Buckley, H Gavin for Bolton (5 mins), F Bealham for Illo (HT), J Murphy for Murray (HT), S Jansen for O’Brien (52 mins), B Murphy for Blade (HT), J Carty for Ioane.

