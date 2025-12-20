Caoimhín Kelleher saves penalty as Brentford pile on more misery on Wolves

Wolves equalled the lowest Christmas points tally in Premier League history after falling to a 10th straight loss as Keane Lewis-Potter’s brace secured Brentford a 2-0 triumph at Molineux.

Rob Edwards’ side were unable to match the performance that saw them go so close to a point at leaders Arsenal last weekend as their humiliating, winless start to the campaign continued.

Poor play allowed Lewis-Potter to score twice and settled a scrappy, forgettable encounter, which left rock-bottom Wolves with just two points from 17 matches heading into Christmas.

It is the same paltry tally that Sheffield United managed at this stage in 2020/21, albeit they had only played 14 matches.

Wolves supporters let their anger known, chanting “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” on an afternoon that ended with Jorgen Strand Larsen seeing a late penalty saved by Irish goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher and loud boos.

Kelleher has saved three of the five penalties that he has faced in the Premier League, with his 60 per cent save rate the highest of any goalkeeper to have faced five or more penalties in the competition.

Before kick-off, Molineux fell silent in memory of academy product Ethan McLeod, who died aged 21 in a car accident on the way back from Macclesfield’s game at Bedford on Tuesday.

His mum, dad, extended family and friends stood pitchside, as did brother Conor who plays for Wolves’ Under-21 side.

Edwards made four changes and saw a bright start quickly peter out, with Brentford enjoying more possession than they are used to.

Fans held up ‘Our Club’ signs in the 18th minute as they called for owners Fosun to sell the day after under-fire Jeff Shi stepped down as Wolves executive chairman.

Kelleher tipped over a deflected David Moller Wolfe cross shortly after but it took until the 32nd minute for either side to register a shot – the longest wait for an attempt in a Premier League match in six years.

There was only one shot on target in the opening period and Lewis-Potter’s low, whipped strike was saved by Jose Sa.

The recalled Wolves goalkeeper twice denied Kevin Schade early in the second half, stopping a close-range header and then another attempt on the turn.

But Wolves fans saw the writing on the wall and began chanting about former club greats just as Brentford scored an avoidable opener in the 63rd minute.

Vitaly Janelt’s hopeful clipped ball forward bounced all too easily over Ladislav Krejci, with Lewis-Potter lashing home the loose ball.

Moller Wolfe nodded onto the roof of the net as Wolves half attempted to level, although substitute Mikkel Damsgaard went close to adding a second for the visitors at the other end.

Brentford would not have to wait long to celebrate, though, as Lewis-Potter stretched to direct home the Denmark international’s cross in the 83rd minute.

Many Wolves fans headed for the exit but those that remained saw their side awarded a late penalty after Kelleher was adjudged to have brought down Matt Doherty.

The decision was given the green light after a VAR check but Strand Larsen saw his spot-kick saved after a stuttered run up, leading Wolves fans to loudly question his technique.

Boos rang out at the final whistle at Molineux.