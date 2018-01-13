PSNI appeal for help in locating man (33) missing from North

The PSNI is appealing for help in locating a 33-year-old man last seen in Northern Ireland on Tuesday at 2pm.

Michael Cullen is described as being 1.8m (5 foot 11 inches), with dark hair and a beard. When last seen he was wearing a green puffa jacket, a grey jumper and black trousers. Anyone with information is asked to contact Musgrave Police Station on 0044 28 9065 0222.