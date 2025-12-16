Youth accused of murdering Ukrainian teenager expresses condolences and asks for ‘forgiveness’

Vadym Davydenko (17) was fatally stabbed at a 24-hour facility in Donaghmede, Dublin where he was placed in care after recently arriving from Kyiv

A Somalian youth accused of murdering Ukrainian teenager Vadym Davydenko in care in Dublin expressed condolences in court on Tuesday and claimed documents stating he is a juvenile were “not real”.

The youth, aged 17, according to his charge, again appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court before Judge Paul Kelly via video link from the Oberstown Children Detention Campus.

Vadym (17) was stabbed on the morning of October 15th during an incident at a 24-hour facility in Donaghmede, where he was placed in care after recently arriving from Kyiv.

At a procedural hearing, the accused asked for forgiveness and claimed his documents were false. His defence stated that doubts persist over his age. A psychiatric report was ordered. Judge Kelly noted that Somalian authorities have yet to respond to Garda queries.

When told the document with his date of birth still had to be confirmed, the youth replied that it was “not real” and his “country has gone to bits, and anyone can make a document to say they are 17″.

The accused cannot be named while the case proceeds on the basis that he is a minor.

He was further remanded in custody until Monday pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The accused, who has not applied for bail or entered a plea, said via his interpreter: “I would like to send my condolences and ask for forgiveness for the child.”

Solicitors for the DPP and Tusla, the child and family agency, attended the proceedings.